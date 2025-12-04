Ionia Public School teacher found dead on school campus, several schools closed

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ionia Department of Public Safety says an Ionia Public Schools teacher was found dead at school on Thursday.

In support of the teacher and the community, several schools have closed their doors on Thursday, December 4. Welch High School, Ionia High School, and the Bulldog Beginnings Preschool at IHS are closed for the day. All other IPS schools will be open.

Grief counselors will be available to support students and staff on Friday.

IDPS says there is no evidence to suggest any ongoing threat to the community. The teacher who died has not been named, and the investigation into their death is ongoing.

