Ionia County woman wins $300k from Mystery Prize Cashword game

IONIA, Mich. — What an Ionia County woman thought was a $100 prize turned out to be a $300,000 Mystery Prize Cashword top prize.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Cork and Bottle Liquor, located at 324 S. Cochran Avenue in Charlotte, according to a news release Tuesday.

“I usually play a Cashword ticket every day,” the player said. “I bought my daily ticket on the way home from work and scratched it when I got home. I thought I’d won $100, but I had my husband scan it on the Lottery app to be sure. When he told me it was a $300,000 winner, we were completely shocked!”

The lucky 68-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize.

She plans to use her winnings to pay bills and then save the rest.

“It feels unbelievable to win a $300,000 prize,” the player said. “It still hasn’t sunk in.”

Mystery Prize Cashword offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000.

More than $41 million in prizes remain, including three $300,000 top prizes and 177 $1,000 prizes.