Ionia County undersheriff performs cannonball at varsity swim meet

IONIA, Mich. — An Ionia County deputy participated in a fundraiser event during a swim meet at Ionia High School Thursday night!

We’re told the fundraiser helped raise awareness for cancer.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office compared Undersheriff Andrew Bucholtz’s cannonball dive to “a floundering porpoise” on social media Friday.

CANNONBALL! Undersheriff plunges into pool for cancer awareness

The sheriff's office suggests the judges were much kinder with their assessment of Bucholtz’s performance.

During the event, the Ionia Girls Varsity Team paid tribute to those who died of cancer as well as patients who are currently battling the disease, deputies say.

