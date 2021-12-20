Watch
NewsLocal NewsIonia

Actions

Ionia Co. massage therapist arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting client

items.[0].image.alt
Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
Michigan State Police
Posted at 5:08 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 17:08:49-05

RONALD TWP., Mich. — According to Michigan State Police, an Ionia County massage therapist has been arrested and charged in connection to sexually assaulting a client.

The therapist works at Big Blue Bodyworks in Fenwick, where a 53-year-old woman told troopers she was sexually assaulted by him during appointments in July and September earlier this year.

The massage therapist, 67-year-old Richard Lawrence Heaton of Fenwick, MI, was arrested this weekend, and lodged at the Ionia County Jail on felony charges of criminal sexual conduct.

Heaton was arraigned in the 64-A District Court of Ionia County and has posted a $20,000 bond.

He ran the massage business out of his residence and has previously practiced out of the St. Johns, MI, area.

If anyone may have any further information, please contact Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time