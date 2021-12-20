Ionia Co. massage therapist arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting client

RONALD TWP., Mich. — According to Michigan State Police, an Ionia County massage therapist has been arrested and charged in connection to sexually assaulting a client.

The therapist works at Big Blue Bodyworks in Fenwick, where a 53-year-old woman told troopers she was sexually assaulted by him during appointments in July and September earlier this year.

The massage therapist, 67-year-old Richard Lawrence Heaton of Fenwick, MI, was arrested this weekend, and lodged at the Ionia County Jail on felony charges of criminal sexual conduct.

Heaton was arraigned in the 64-A District Court of Ionia County and has posted a $20,000 bond.

He ran the massage business out of his residence and has previously practiced out of the St. Johns, MI, area.

If anyone may have any further information, please contact Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.

