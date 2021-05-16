Fatal crash in Ionia County

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead after a single car crash in Ionia County this morning.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on E David Highway, just east of Divine Highway in Portland Township. Officers say that the 31-year-old driver was speeding when he ran off the road and flipped the car.

Deputies say the driver was deceased when they arrived on scene, and that he was not wearing a seat-belt. They also believe alcohol and drugs were likely a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.