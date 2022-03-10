Watch
90-year-old driver may have suffered medical emergency before crashing car into home

Posted at 5:53 AM, Mar 10, 2022
SARANAC, Mich. — Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a crash in the Village of Saranac on March 9, finding a white sedan had crashed into a home near the intersection of Summit Street and Parsonage Street.

The car was travelling east bound on Summit Street near Parsonage Street when it went off the roadway through a yard and struck an electrical box. The vehicle continued over Parsonage Street into another yard, side-swiping a tree and eventually hitting the home.

The vehicle was occupied by the 90-year-old driver and one passenger, both females from Ionia. The driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash, and she was transported to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids by Life EMS to be evaluated.

The Passenger was released on scene with no injuries. The residents inside the house were uninjured.

Saranac Fire and Life EMS assisted on scene.

