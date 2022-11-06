1 killed & 1 seriously hurt in Ionia County dirt-bike crash

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A man died and another was seriously injured when two dirt bikes collided Saturday evening.

At 8:25 p.m. Saturday, the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to a report of a crash involving two dirt bikes at a residence in the 7300 block of Barr Road. The investigation showed that two men were riding dirt bikes in a field when they crashed into each other.

Both were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A 52-year-old man from Howard City was pronounced dead at the hospital while a 31-year-old man from Lansing was hospitalized in serious condition.

Troopers said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.

MSP was assisted at the scene by Portland Fire/Rescue and the Portland Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

