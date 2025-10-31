INTERVIEW: Help your kids stay healthy this Halloween

WEST MICHIGAN — Halloween is one of the most special times for children, spending time with family and friends to dress up and trick or treat. As they get home with their candy bags, it could be beneficial to limit how much candy they eat.

Dr. David Rzeszutko is the Vice President of Medical and Clinical Operations at Corewell Health, and he says moderation is key if you want to avoid a candy binge slump. When kids eat too much candy, they could become more cranky, hyperactive and fatigued. They could also experience nausea, headaches or have trouble sleeping.

Dr. Rzeszutko says it's all about timing, and letting the kids only have a few pieces of candy a day, adding that it's more about the pattern of eating rather than the number of pieces. Try setting a time limit for candy, like a 15 minute treat window after dinner.

Halloween can be as much of a time for fun as it is a time for learning. Let your kids enjoy the excitement, but balance it with a plan. When feeding them after they get home for trick or treating, it's beneficial to give them a balanced dinner with protein, fiber and healthy fats to stabilize their blood sugar and reduce their candy cravings.

