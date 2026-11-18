SAND LAKE, Mich. — Voters in Sand Lake have had reason to head to the polls this past year and, in the most recent election, picked their next village president.

Justin Van Etten will now lead Sand Lake as it continues to move past a dispute over the future of fire services in the area that nearly resulted in a disbanding of the village government.

"I'm very excited," Van Etten said. "I feel like we can now start making a change and look toward our future rather than look toward our past."

Van Etten, who teaches at a Wyoming Middle School, says he didn't always believe in the ability of local government, but now says, "I can make a change."

In March, when a majority of the Sand Lake Village Council resigned, Van Etten offered to serve as a replacement.

"We need to step up," he said at the time.

He and four others were then appointed to the council and, in the same meeting, played a role a unanimous vote that let Nelson Township take control of the Sand Lake Fire Department. The move marked the beginning of the end of a months-long dispute over how fire and emergency services would be handled in not only the Village of Sand Lake and Nelson Township, but in Ensley and Pierson Townships.

"I think it's a great night for Sand Lake, and I think it's a great step forward," Van Etten said at the time.

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Then in May, voters rejected a proposal that would have disincorporated the village, allowing its government to continue to exist and serve its people.

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Van Etten will now steer future steps in Sand Lake after defeating interim village president Dan Hula in the November election.

He hopes to continue to restore trust in the village government and encourages others to exercise their civic duty.

"It's well worth the time. It's well worth everything that you do," Van Etten said.

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