ELECTION RESULTS: Sand Lake to retain its status as a village after voters reject disincorporation

SAND LAKE, Mich. — The Village of Sand Lake will remain incorporated after a ballot proposal to dissolve the village government failed to meet the required two-thirds threshold, according to unofficial election results from the Kent County Clerk's Office.

The proposal received 499 yes votes (55%) and 406 no votes (45%). While a majority supported the measure, Michigan law requires a two-thirds majority to pass a disincorporation vote.

The result comes after a lengthy dispute over the future of fire services in the area, which culminated in the transfer of the Sand Lake Fire Department to Nelson Township.

During this time, Village President Mollie Doerr and the majority of the village council resigned and a petition from a Sand Lake resident, frustrated with the village government, put the question of disincorporation on the ballot.

Now, the five council members who were appointed last month to replace those who resigned will continue to serve their terms in office at least until they are up for reelection in the fall.

This includes new Village President Dan Hula, who, prior to Tuesday, spoke with FOX 17 News about the disincorporation vote.

"We need to get back to being a community. We need to get back to being neighbors. We need to get back to helping each other and thinking the best of each other," said Hula, adding he "absolutely" was in favor of Sand Lake retaining its status as a village.

Hula also said he'd seek reelection in the fall.

"We're turning an aircraft carrier, okay? It takes a lot of work to get that big boy going, and I plan on staying here," he said. "This is this is my village. If I can have a hand in making it better, that's what I'm going to do."

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