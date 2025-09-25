Hundreds gather at Berlin Raceway to remember conservative activist Charlie Kirk

MARNE, Mich. — Hundreds gathered at Berlin Raceway in Marne Wednesday night to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed on a Utah college campus two weeks ago.

The memorial service was hosted by the Michigan GOP's 3rd Congressional District.

The event featured music, prayer and speakers, including some who knew Kirk personally.

An organizer said they wanted to provide a local place for people to pay their respects, since Kirk's funeral was held in Arizona this past weekend.

"We wanted to be able to come here and gather as conservatives who loved and respected somebody who had such a great effect on our movement, and what better way to gather around, sing some praise and worship and have the people who knew him best talk about him," said Jenni Shepherd-Kelley, chair of the Michigan GOP 3rd Congressional District.

After the event, a worker told FOX 17 their total attendee count was just over 1,000 people.

