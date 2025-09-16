Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

How you can weigh in on the Restore the Rapids project in Grand Rapids

Grand River
City of Grand Rapids
Grand River
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving the public a chance to weigh in on the Restore the Rapids project in Grand Rapids.

The city is asking for $11 million in financial assistance from the USDA. But before they can consider funding the project, the USDA is required to conduct an environmental assessment plan, which also includes a 30-day public comment period.

The public comment period opened September 15 and will remain open through October 15.

The link to submit public comments is available here. You can do so online or by mail.

The Environmental Assessment covers all potential impacts from the proposed project, temporary or permanent — including:

  1. Air Quality and Noise
  2. Climate and Climate Change
  3. Soils and Geology
  4. Water and Riverine Resources
  5. Wetlands
  6. Terrestrial Vegetation and Wildlife
  7. Aquatic Species and Habitat
  8. Floodplain Management
  9. Land Use, Recreation and Visual Resources
  10. Socioeconomics
  11. Cultural Resources and Historic Properties
  12. Public Health and Safety
  13. Urban Dynamics

The Restore the Rapids project has been in the works for years now.

It calls for the removal of four low-head dams between Bridge Street and Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids. The goal is to restore the Grand River's natural rapids, enhance the aquatic habitat for fish and wildlife, protect the river's native fish from invasive sea lamprey, improve public safety and create more recreational opportunities for the public.

The project is a collaboration between the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, Grand Rapids Whitewater and the City of Grand Rapids.

Just last month, the city received a $2.1 million federal grant to design a new sea lamprey barrier.

SEE MORE: Federal grant to fund sea lamprey barrier on Grand River

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet your reporter