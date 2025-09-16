How you can weigh in on the Restore the Rapids project in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving the public a chance to weigh in on the Restore the Rapids project in Grand Rapids.

The city is asking for $11 million in financial assistance from the USDA. But before they can consider funding the project, the USDA is required to conduct an environmental assessment plan, which also includes a 30-day public comment period.

The public comment period opened September 15 and will remain open through October 15.

The link to submit public comments is available here. You can do so online or by mail.

The Environmental Assessment covers all potential impacts from the proposed project, temporary or permanent — including:



Air Quality and Noise Climate and Climate Change Soils and Geology Water and Riverine Resources Wetlands Terrestrial Vegetation and Wildlife Aquatic Species and Habitat Floodplain Management Land Use, Recreation and Visual Resources Socioeconomics Cultural Resources and Historic Properties Public Health and Safety Urban Dynamics

The Restore the Rapids project has been in the works for years now.

It calls for the removal of four low-head dams between Bridge Street and Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids. The goal is to restore the Grand River's natural rapids, enhance the aquatic habitat for fish and wildlife, protect the river's native fish from invasive sea lamprey, improve public safety and create more recreational opportunities for the public.

The project is a collaboration between the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, Grand Rapids Whitewater and the City of Grand Rapids.

Just last month, the city received a $2.1 million federal grant to design a new sea lamprey barrier.

