Home evacuated, firefighter hurt in back-to-back Battle Creek fires

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A firefighter was injured, and a family was forced to evacuate their home after Battle Creek fire crews were called to two separate structure fires early Wednesday morning.

The first fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. on North Kendall Street on the second floor of a two-story home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within 10 minutes.

All residents were safely evacuated thanks to working smoke detectors, and a dog was rescued unharmed. Damage is estimated at $50,000 to the home and $20,000 to its contents.

Just five hours later, around 5:30 a.m., crews responded to another fire at an abandoned home on Highway Street. Firefighters encountered hoarding conditions on the first floor, but confirmed the building was unoccupied. The fire was under control within 20 minutes, with damage largely limited to the second floor.

During the response, one firefighter sustained minor burns, a sprained ankle, and symptoms of heat exhaustion. They were transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, treated, and later released.

Both fires are now under investigation by the Battle Creek Fire Marshal’s Office.

