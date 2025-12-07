Home destroyed, two dogs killed in Plainfield Township fire

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A home was destroyed and two dogs were killed in a fire in Plainfield Township.

According to the Plainfield Township Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched around 9:21 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 1900 block of Rogue River Drive.

Firefighters first entered the home to try and extinguish the fire, but due to the intensity of the fire, the incident commander transitioned operations to a defensive strategy. Firefighters conducted a primary search and spoke with homeowners at the scene to confirm no occupants were inside at the time of the fire. Sadly, two dogs were later found dead inside the home.

No other occupants or firefighters were injured during the incident. The home suffered extensive fire damage and is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Plainfield Township Fire Department's Marshal Division.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube