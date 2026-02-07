HOLLAND, Mich. — Zeeland students spend Friday nights serving meals and washing dishes at Gateway Mission's Women and Children's Center, learning what it means to be part of their neighborhood.

10-year-old Connor Diekema doesn't normally spend his Friday nights this way, but he's discovered something meaningful about community service.

Zeeland students serve meals at Gateway Mission, learning community service values

"It's fun to feel like you're part of the community," Diekema said.

He's one of several gifted and talented students with Zeeland Public Schools, like 10-year-old Aleda Barnes, embarking on a new tradition of serving neighbors at Gateway Mission's Women and Children's Center once a month.

"It feels really good inside," Barnes said. "It's special because a lot of other people can't do it, so I like being able to do it."

For the past four years, Bill Boerman, who teaches fourth graders in the gifted and talented program at Zeeland Public Schools, has kept up this tradition.

"I think learning how to give back and helping students have the opportunity to give back, I think, is critical," Boerman said.

The program has become so popular that students compete for the chance to participate.

"Kids are fighting for the opportunity to go and be able to serve, because they hear and they realize how fun serving can be," Boerman said. "I always have to give precedent to the ones who haven't gone yet, so they get a little bummed."

For many of these students, it's the first opportunity they have had to be part of something bigger than themselves.

"Sometimes, [guests] don't even have a home, so getting to help them means just letting them feel home," Barnes said.

Whether helping the nonprofit's guests or its volunteers, the students understand the impact of their service.

"People that have to work here, they have to work here, like, every day. Take a load off their shoulders," Diekema said.

The nonprofit very much appreciates the students' efforts.

"I think our guests really love having the kids come in and serve," said Katie Taylor, Gateway Mission volunteer coordinator. "These kids do an amazing job, just taking care of the people who come here that are looking to rebuild their lives."

The students aren't just donating their time to the shelter.

"Just this year, through some of the projects that we did in the program, they've raised about $300. If I look back on the four year partnership that we've had here, it's probably come up to about $1,000, at this point," Boerman said.

Whether it's through class or by themselves, it's a tradition these students will continue.

"My group was really fun and I want to go again," Barnes said.

"Without this place, nobody could have a dinner if they wanted it for free," Connor said. "It's kind of fun because, everybody's doing a different job to make, like, one thing happen."

