Tulip Time Festival unveils new experience and performances ahead of 2026

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland's Tulip Time festival is growing bigger for 2025, with new luxury tours and major entertainment acts joining the celebration that drew nearly 1 million visitors last year.

Crews are already planting bulbs for next year's festival, which runs May 1-10, 2025. The event is introducing Holland Highlight Tours, offering half-day experiences in luxury motorcoaches with custom guides showcasing the area's most iconic landmarks.

MATT WITKOS

The new tours expand on last year's walking and VIP options, which offered more than 130 tours during the 2024 festival. Those tour options will continue to be available for 2025.

The entertainment lineup features several major acts, including Michael Carbonaro, known for "The Carbonaro Effect" magic and comedy TV show. The Texas Tenors, who appeared on season four of "America's Got Talent," will also perform.

MATT WITKOS

Taylor Swift fans who missed the Eras Tour can catch "Rikki Lee Wilson and Love Story," described as one of the top Taylor Swift tribute acts in North America.

Traditional parade events return with the Gentex Kinderparade scheduled for May 7 and the Quality Car Wash Volksparade set for May 9.

Tickets for ticketed events go on sale on October 28.

MATT WITKOS

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube