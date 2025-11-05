HOLLAND, Mich. — Despite dropping temperatures along Michigan’s lakeshore, area veterinarians warn that ticks remain a threat to pets and their owners throughout fall, winter, and spring.

Steve Fazer of Fennville regularly hunts with his yellow labs, Willow and Sage. He reports finding multiple ticks on his pets after every outing, noting, "The ticks are so small and every time, without fail, both dogs will come in with two or three ticks on them."

Ticks remain active in West Michigan during cold months, expert advises year-round prevention

Dr. Kay Havenga, veterinarian at the Animal Clinic of Holland, confirms that ticks are a persistent problem in West Michigan.

“The time when the adult ticks are the most active is fall, winter, and spring,” she said.

Havenga notes that two main types of ticks are common in the region: the American dog tick and the blacklegged (deer) tick. The latter poses the greatest risk due to its potential to carry Lyme disease, which can affect both dogs and humans.

Steve Fazer Steve Fazer's pups, Willow and Sage

Lyme disease can cause long-term problems if left untreated. Typical symptoms in dogs may include fever, flu-like symptoms, shifting lameness, and, in rare cases, kidney issues such as Lyme nephritis. Testing and treatment protocols are available at veterinary clinics to manage the disease.

Havenga recommends several steps to reduce risk:

Avoid brushing vegetation, especially in wooded dune environments along the lakeshore.

Stick to wide trails when walking dogs.

Conduct thorough tick checks on pets and humans after outdoor activities.

Use effective tick prevention products year-round.

Consider Lyme disease vaccination for dogs, where available.

When removing a tick, Havenga advised: “What you want to do is come in with tweezers, and then get those on each side of the tick, and then just gently pull up so it releases.”

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Dr. Kay Havenga

Specialized tools, similar to small crowbars, are also available for tick removal.

Light-colored clothing and tucking pants into socks can help spot ticks on humans before they attach. Havenga emphasized that even during winter, there is no month when tick prevention should be ignored for pets who spend time in tick-prone environments.

In addition to the common species, Havenga noted the arrival of the lone star tick in Michigan, which carries a different disease risk and is more difficult to eliminate.

For pet owners on Michigan’s lakeshore, year-round vigilance is essential to protecting both animals and humans from tick-borne illnesses.

