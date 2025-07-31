Sweet Summer Night returns to downtown Zeeland Thursday

ZEELAND, Mich. — The Zeeland splash pad is set to come alive with moviegoers on Thursday during the city’s annual Sweet Summer Night event.

Families are invited to bring chairs and blankets to Elm Street in downtown Zeeland for an outdoor showing of The Wild Robot. The PG-rated animated film runs 101 minutes and will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the splash pad.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as complimentary concessions, including popcorn and sweet treats, will be available starting at 7 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Rachel Karhoff – State Farm Insurance Agent, and the Zeeland Board of Public Works.

