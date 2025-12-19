Sheriff's Office identifies bicyclist killed in Grand Haven Township crash

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a bicyclist has died after colliding with three different vehicles in Grand Haven Township. Officials say it happened around 6:13 P.M. on Sunday, December 14 on Mercury Drive near Lake Avenue.

Investigators say the bicycle, ridden by 25-year-old Deavieon White of Grand Haven, was heading northwest on Mercury Drive when he was hit by a car driving the same direction. Officials say he fell off the bicycle, and was hit by two other vehicles, one of them left the scene before police could arrive. White was transported to a Muskegon area Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle that hit the bicyclist is a 62-year-old man from Grand Haven. The Sheriff's Office says they want to speak with the driver of one of the vehicles that left the scene after the crash happened. Witnesses on the scene describe the vehicle as a White SUV driven by a woman aged 50-60 years old.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says if anyone has information that can help the investigation into the crash, they are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4000, or to make an anonymous tip through Silent Observer.

