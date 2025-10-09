Bowerman’s Farm in Holland, widely known for its blueberry season, is shifting its focus to fall with Pumpkin Fest, a family-friendly event running every Saturday in October.

The event features pumpkin picking, seasonal treats including pumpkin donuts, pumpkin pie smoothies, and the farm’s Harvest Moon Pie.

Guests can purchase specialty pizzas and subs, like Blueberry BBQ pizza and Hawaiian BBQ subs, available throughout the fest.

Pumpkin Fest returns to Bowerman's Farm in Holland with food, fun and live music

An event highlight is Bowerman’s Pumpkin Fest Flight, offering three signature Bowerman Blueberry Farms ciders paired with donut holes.

Hands-on activities run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekend, beginning with the Holland Area Arts Council Art Cart on October 11. A live performance from Wood Song Vocal Duo take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pumpkin Fest continues October 18 with the Shenanigans Petting Zoo for children (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and music by The Sound Still (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.).

On October 25, Drums for All provides interactive entertainment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with Sunday Scaries wrapping things up with live music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Despite ongoing road construction, organizers recommend reaching the farm from the corner of 152nd and James, noting that visitors should drive past the “road closed” signs to access the market.

