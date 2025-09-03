Ottawa County Commissioners discuss budget, administrator search in special meeting

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting on Tuesday to address the county's budget for fiscal year 2026, with significant attention focused on the ongoing search for a county administrator.

Ottawa County has been without a permanent county administrator for 19 months. This marks the county's third attempt to fill the position following two unsuccessful hiring processes.

The commissioners debated whether to publicly disclose the names of five candidates shortlisted for the role.

"I’m just thinking off the cuff here, but if everybody is going to be public now and they're all committed to interviewing, why couldn’t we just release it today?" asked Commissioner Joe Moss.

Commissioner Sylvia Rhodea echoed this sentiment.

"I would like to see the names released right away because I want that feedback from our community. I want to know what they think," Rhodea said.

The commission discussed the possibility of releasing the candidates' names on Friday.

Vice-Chairperson Josh Brugger emphasized the importance of achieving a unanimous vote in the selection process.

"I do think, as it's been stated, that it is very important that at the end of the day we do land on an unanimous vote, whether that's through a two process down to one or a second vote for the individual who gets the most votes. Even if it's a symbolic nod to that individual, I think that'll be a great way to move forward," Brugger said.

Regarding the fiscal year 2026 budget, Ottawa County is working with a budget of $305.3 million. The county is considering requests for more than 30 new government positions, estimated to cost $3.4 million.

The Sheriff’s Office has requested nearly half a million dollars for a body camera program, and the Clerk's Office is seeking funding for preparations for upcoming elections, including next summer's primaries for governor and U.S. Senate.

To support these requests, county commissioners are relying on an anticipated 5.75% increase in property tax revenue as Ottawa County’s population continues to grow.

Despite these revenue projections, the budget is expected to fall short by approximately $3 million, which will need to be covered by the reserve fund.

As Ottawa County finalizes its fiscal year 2026 budget, the county is still awaiting action from state lawmakers on Michigan's budget, which must be resolved within the next month to prevent a government shutdown.

