Nonprofit to honor veterans with wreaths at Zeeland Cemetery Saturday

Wreaths of Honor, a Zeeland-based nonprofit, will place wreaths on veteran gravesites at Zeeland Cemetery this Saturday at 10 a.m. to commemorate their service and sacrifice.

With over 700 veterans buried at the cemetery, the volunteer-run organization aims to honor them through their annual wreath-laying ceremony. The event is part of their mission to teach all generations about the value of freedom and the importance of recognizing those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Saturday's ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at Zeeland Cemetery, located at 144 E. Lincoln Ave. The nonprofit will provide snacks and refreshments, and the public is invited to participate in the tribute.

The wreath placement follows a multi-phase schedule. Volunteers placed wreath stands at the cemetery on December 6. After Saturday's wreath ceremony, the organization will return on January 31 at 10 a.m. to remove the wreaths and stands.

Wreaths of Honor operates entirely through volunteer efforts, focusing on ensuring veterans receive proper recognition for their service to the country.

Those interested in joining the wreath-laying ceremony can attend Saturday morning at Zeeland Cemetery without prior registration.

