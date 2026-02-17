Neighbors recall cherished memories as historic Park Township Community Center demolition begins

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Demolition finally began last week on the Park Township Community Center near Holland, marking the end of an era for a building that served the community for nearly nine decades before being damaged by lightning and fire in 2022.

The bittersweet milestone has stirred memories among longtime residents who grew up visiting what was originally called the "North Side Community Hall" when it opened in 1937.

"There's a lot of history in there," said Bene Martinez, who grew up in Fennville.

Dave Greener, who spent his childhood in the Park Township area, remembers the building's significance from his youth.

"It was a very old building when we hung out there back in the 70s," Greener said. "I believe it should be remembered. Get it into the archives, the museum. It was a great place."

The community center evolved and expanded over the years from its humble beginnings as a neighborhood hall. For generations of children, it served as a hub for recreation and community activities.

"Our days were spent playing in the woods, riding bikes, running up to and playing in the playground. The biggest playground we had was the fairgrounds," Greener said.

Saturday roller skating sessions were particularly memorable for many visitors.

"Every Saturday was a roller skating day for a quarter, you could rent skates and skate around them in the circle, it'd be three, four hours of just skating on that old, wobbly wooden floor," Greener said. "We played basketball and dodgeball. Monday nights was a scout night. Then Fridays, we'd have the Blue and Gold Banquets."

Martinez, who also serves as a board member with the Ottawa County Fair, recalls the building's multiple uses over the years.

"I remember coming to parties here because people used to rent the top part; there used to be like a bowling alley up there in the basketball court. I think they had a roller rink," Martinez said. "It's a lot of memories there."

As a photographer, Martinez spent many mornings at the center taking school pictures for the children who attended the daycare that operated there.

"Kids that went to daycare, probably already in their 20s, maybe 20s. So, I'm pretty sure they come by and look at it, they probably have stories about everything in there," Martinez said.

Currently, the township has no plans to replace the center once demolition is complete. With several other community centers in the surrounding area, Park Township plans to focus on renovating and updating the Maatman Center on the south side of Holland.

Despite the sadness surrounding the demolition, Greener maintains a philosophical perspective about the change.

"There was just a lot of good, good memories in that place. So, sad to see it go," Greener said. "Everybody must move forward, and the best thing we can do is enjoy our lives while we have them. Life is short on this planet."

For those wanting to take home a piece of history, the township is offering bricks from the building to community members this week.

"We said we'll give everybody, let them have a brick to take home," Martinez said.

You can find the pile of bricks in front of the community center.

