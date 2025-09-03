Natron Energy closes Holland plant, lays off 37 Michigan employees

HOLLAND, Mich. — Natron Energy, Inc. announced it is closing its plant in Holland, effective Sept. 3. It impacts 37 Michigan employees.

In a letter to the Dept. of Labor and Economic Opportunity dated Aug. 28, 2025, the California-based company said it was unable to provide 60 days' advanced notice of the plant closure, but that employees were warned a closure was possible.

Natron Energy produces sodium-ion batteries. On its website, the company described the Holland plant as "the only factory of its kind in North America."

