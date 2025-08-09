More than blueberries: Holland farm weathers drought challenges by diversifying operations

HOLLAND, Mich. — Blueberry farms in West Michigan, particularly Bowerman's Blueberry Farm in Holland, are feeling the effects of a severe drought that has left the area with less than two inches of rain since June 1. This marks the driest start to summer on record for the city.

Andrew Van Til, part-owner and operations manager of Bowerman's, noted that the last time he saw a dry season like this was in 2011.

"It's almost 100 degrees. We have a severe lack of rain. I mean, Holland is now in considered a severe drought. My blueberries need water to survive, and blueberries specifically have very sandy, acidic soil. And so, sandy soil means very well draining," said Van Til.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Andrew Van Til

He explained that blueberry plants on the 100 acre farm typically need an inch of rain per week in hot weather, adding, "if we don't put our irrigation down, our bushes would be dead."

Temperatures have soared above the ideal range for blueberry growth, which Van Til said is around 77 degrees during the day and between 50 to 55 degrees at night.

"We'll harvest anywhere from 400,000 pounds to a million pounds on a really good year. So, you know, this year, more than likely that's going to be down," Van Til stated.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Bowerman's Blueberry Farm and Market

He also mentioned that the lack of water will likely result in smaller fruit, which grocery stores typically reject, but the family-owned business had diversified it operations in the past, which is what's helping them weather this storm.

"Farmers who have learned to diversify have learned to survive," he said. "For us, diversification means having a farm market where we can sell direct to consumer."

This diversification included their bakery that uses blueberries in its products, as well as their restaurant in downtown Holland called Bowerman's on 8th.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Bowerman's blueberries

Despite the adverse weather conditions, Van Til remains optimistic.

"I'm glad that we're having an awesome season, even in spite of all of the challenges. You know, people are out having a great time," Van Til added.

As the blueberry season approaches its end, Van Til encourages the community to check out Bowerman's.

"Have a pie, have a cider, enjoy blueberry season and try to get break some of this heat a little bit. And you know, when it cools down, come out and have a great time on the farm."

More than blueberries: Holland farm weathers drought challenges by diversifying operations

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube