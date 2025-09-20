Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce honors 5 recipients at Annual Awards Celebration

HOLLAND, Mich. — Thursday night was a celebratory one for the Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce as they recognized four organizations and one individual at its Annual Awards Celebration.

Over 200 chamber members attended the ceremony at the Holland Civic Center Place to commemorate the achievements of various West Michigan businesses, groups, and people.

“The Annual Awards Celebration reflects the trailblazing spirit that defines our members and our community,” said Jodi Owczarski, President and CEO of the West Coast Chamber, in a press release. “We were honored to celebrate those who are leading the way with innovation and impact.”

Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce Jodi Owczarski with the team at Yellow Lime Creative.

The chamber presented all-female marketing agency, Yellow Lime Creative, with the Inspire Award for its “contagious energy, bold ideas, and strong community relationships.”

Prior projects won the Holland Board of Public Works the Innovation Award, ones that “prioritized environmental stewardship and community benefit.”

Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce Holland Board of Public Works

Critter Barn, which was founded in Zeeland in 1984, received the Impact Award.

The educational farm has attracted over 100,000 visitors since its inception, and through its Global University Design, it’s “making an impact by creating a fully accessible place where everyone can connect with agriculture and community.”

Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce Critter Barn

The Excellence Award was presented to EV Construction for “doing things in an unmistakably different way.” Founded in 1945, the organization has excelled by “combining innovation, integrity, and a people-first culture.”

Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce EV Construction

Kelly Springer, president and CEO of Metal Flow Corporation and a well-respected leader in West Michigan, received the Icon Award for “guiding Metal Flow with integrity and vision and growing its global reach while remaining deeply rooted in community stewardship.”

Platinum Program Sponsor and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan helped make the evening possible.

Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce Kelly Springer recieves the Icon Award.

Over 1,200 business are members with the Michigan West Chamber of Commerce. They were just recently recognized as a 2025 Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube