Maple syrup season is here: ODC celebrates with several Holland events this March

HOLLAND, Mich. — Spring is arriving, and so is maple syrup season. The Outdoor Discovery Center is hosting three upcoming events in Holland for families and adults looking to celebrate the sweet tradition.

Maple Sugar Time

On Saturday, March 7 and Saturday, March 14, 2026, the Outdoor Discovery Center will host Maple Sugar Time at Van Raalte Farm from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors can watch the full maple syrup-making process, from tapping trees and gathering sap to watching an evaporator boil the liquid down into real maple syrup. Activities will be available for kids, and maple treats will be on sale at the event.

Admission is $10 per vehicle. No registration is required.

MaplePalooza

The Outdoor Discovery Center is also celebrating a milestone this month. MaplePalooza, set for Saturday, March 28, 2026, marks the completion of the organization's 20th season of making syrup in the Van Raalte Farm Sugarbush.

The adults-only event will be held at the Herb Eldean Education Center at the Outdoor Discovery Center from 6 to 9 p.m. Dinner will be served from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with entertainment and beverages continuing until 9 p.m.

Ticket holders will receive a meal voucher and one drink voucher, which can be used for an alcoholic or nonalcoholic beverage. Additional drink vouchers will be available for purchase at the event for $5 each.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy traditional Native-inspired foods from the B'néshi Mijem food booth.

Tickets are $30 per person. The event is for ages 21 and older. Registration is required.

