Man riding bicycle injured in Holland Township crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a crash between a car and a bicycle Thursday night in Holland Township. Officials say it happened around 10:48 P.M. near the intersection of John F. Donnelly Drive and Riley Street.

Investigators say that the crash happened during heavy rainfall, when a 62-year-old Holland Township man was riding a bike in the left lane of westbound Riley Street. Authorities say he was hit by a 22-year-old man driving on Riley Street at the same time.

The 62-year-old man was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The 22-year-old man driving the car was not hurt.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube