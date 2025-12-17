HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland's Windmill Island Gardens is hosting the last weekend of its spectacular Magic at the Mill light show this Friday and Saturday.

The garden's iconic windmill will be illuminated with thousands of lights and LED tulips, all musically synchronized for a dazzling display.

Magic at the Mill ends this weekend at Holland's Windmill Island Gardens

Visitors can look out for Sinterklaas, who is scheduled to make an appearance during the event. Guests can also purchase snacks or beverages at the on-site shops while watching the show, which runs on the hour from 5 to 9 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Admission costs $13 for visitors 16 and older, and $6 for youth ages 3 to 15. Click here for tickets.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube