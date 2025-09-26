International Festival of Holland aims to unite community with food, music, and culture

HOLLAND, Mich. — The City of Holland will host its annual International Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Holland Civic Center, offering free admission and a variety of activities aimed at building community and cultural awareness.

"We have Hope College in our neighborhood, and many multi-national organizations that operate here," said Esther Fifelski, Holland Human Relations Director Thursday. "It's all about bringing people together to build that culture of learning and awareness about others. Holland has welcomed so many people from around the world."

Attendees can expect an international food court featuring cuisine around the world.

"We'll have representation from from the Asian community, the different Asian communities, African American soul food, Mexican food, Greek and Mediterranean food, Kenyan food," Fifelski explained.

In addition to food, performances will include an opening by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and local artists.

"I think it's really wonderful that they open up the event each year," Fifelski said. "We'll have several local performers, but we also will be featuring a headliner, which is Firas Zreik. He's a Kanun-ist, and his music is so exciting. It's Middle Eastern."

The festival will also feature an International Mercado (market) showcasing goods from around the world and a "Children's Fiesta" from 4 to 6 p.m.

Fifelski said, "Kids will be able to participate in doing all sorts of arts projects from all over the world. We'll have seven stations ready to go, and we will also have a passport station."

Last year’s festival drew about 3,000 attendees.

"If you want to be a community that maximizes livability, that is our city's mission, and we want to make sure that everyone is learning and learning about their neighbors. We want to build a culture of learning and acceptance and caring for one another," Fifelski said.

