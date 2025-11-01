Hope College begins construction on $65 million building to accommodate growth

HOLLAND, Mich. — Hope College has begun construction on a 74,000-square-foot facility in downtown Holland to house its expanding Department of Economics and Business, following a 60% increase in departmental enrollment over the past 15 years.

Located between the center of downtown Holland and the heart of the Hope College campus, the new building is designed to address both the need for more space and the opportunity to further integrate with the local business community, according to college officials.

"The Business and Economics Department is our largest department by number of students, and it's a growing department," said Hope College President Matthew Scogin. "This plot of land will be a facility that will shape future executives and board members and innovators."

With total enrollment around 3,500 students, the department now serves more than 30% of the student population.

The facility, projected to cost $65 million and be completed by fall 2028, will consolidate the department's current footprint across 11 different buildings.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Matthew Skogin, President of Hope College

"This will help us have people come to engage our students, and have students come and stay, meeting upperclassmen, spending more time with faculty as well," said Stacy Jackson, Chair of the Department of Economics and Business.

The three-story structure will feature classrooms, green space, an auditorium, event space, a café, and retail on the first floor as a contribution to 8th Street’s commercial district.

The site was chosen for its visibility and walkability, aiming to serve as a bridge between the college and Holland's business sector.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Stacy Jackson, Chair of the Dept. of Economics and Business

Jackson noted the department’s engagement with the business community has grown substantially: “Over a decade ago, we would have had about 20 companies and 20 professionals engaging in our department. The last two years, it's 500 business professionals and 200 companies."

Programs within the new building will include finance, accounting, marketing, and operations.

The project forms part of a larger $100 million campaign to enhance facilities and endowments for the department. Jackson said they have already surpassed the halfway mark for campaign fundraising, thanks to early and significant donor support.

Hope College A rendering of the new facility.

“We're a Christian college, and so we're preparing business leaders to go out into the world and be leaders who lead with a real foundation, a foundation of hope,” Scogin said.

The building is scheduled to open to students by fall 2028.

