Holland's Park Theatre hosts weekly open mic, monthly karaoke, and youth performance nights

HOLLAND, Mich. — The historic Park Theatre in Holland offers a range of recurring community events, including weekly open mic nights, monthly karaoke nights, and a youth-focused showcase for performers under 21.

Open Mic Night takes place every Tuesday, featuring live music, comedy, poetry, dancing, and local art vendors. The event includes a full bar and concessions such as pizza from Back Alley Pizza Joint, soft pretzels, chips and candy. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and performances begin at 8 p.m. Admission is $5. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian.

The Park Theatre

Karaoke Night is held on the second Friday of every month and is open to ages 18 and older, or those accompanied by a guardian. The event features all-night karaoke, dancing, a full bar, and concessions. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with an 8 p.m. start time. Admission is $5.

The venue also hosts “Open Mic Night Jr.” every third Sunday of the month, an event dedicated to kids and teens under 21. The first "Open Mic Night Jr." of the year will happen on Sunday, January 18.

Performances can include music, comedy, storytelling, dancing and poetry, with sets limited to 15 minutes. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $3. Spectators are welcome, and beginners are encouraged to perform.

Park Theatre is a non-profit venue located at 248 S. River Ave. in Holland.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube