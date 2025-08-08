Holland's Camp Geneva makes $9.25 million expansion

HOLLAND, Mich. — Camp Geneva in Holland is bustling with activity this summer as over 4,200 children enjoy new facilities made possible by a $9.25 million expansion funded by the One Geneva campaign.

"Due to the generosity of so many people in this community, we raised all of the funds needed for the projects, and we'll be debt free," said Camp Geneva Executive Director Kevin VanderKlok Thursday.

VanderKlok emphasized the significance of the newly constructed bridge over Lakeshore Drive, which was completed in 2023.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 The pedestrian bridge over Lakeshore Drive.

“If anybody has been down Lakeshore Drive here in Holland, it’s a very busy road, and we have two campuses split by this road," VanderKlok said. "Kids and campers and staff can cross freely back and forth, and it's been a game changer for the Geneva ministry."

In addition to the bridge, VanderKlok noted that a new cabin called "Mission Point" was built to accommodate more campers.

“Our wait lists are really long, and so we built a cabin that sleeps 36 people, 30 campers and six staff. And so that allows us, over the course of a summer, to serve 300 more kids,” he explained.

The expansion also features a gathering space named "The Woods" which will be debuted and dedicated this Sunday.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Kevin VanderKlok

"When we don't have kids here, we welcome 14,000 retreat guests. So, we welcome businesses and schools and churches and quilting groups," said VanderKlok. "We have groups that are retreating here and meeting here, and we just don't have a space big enough for a lot of them. So now, this takes our largest space at 325, and it grows it to up to 600 people."

"I think it will be a wonderful new space where we get to continue our mission of bringing kids to Christ and just have so many new experiences," said Ruby Klooster, a 19-year-old counselor who was once a camper at Camp Geneva.

Klooster fondly recalls her time at camp as a child. “I remember with one group of girls I got really close with really fast, and we would explore the woods during whatever time we had,” she said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Ruby Kloostra and her campers

Now, she shares these experiences with the campers.

“I had a few counselors who really impacted me in my life growing up, and so I wanted the chance to be able to do that for other kids as well," said Klooster.

As her summer as a Camp Geneva counselor comes to a close, Klooster reflected, “It truly has felt like a full circle moment, and I have loved seeing all of the imagination and the joy that kids have growing in their relationship with God through Bible studies and songs and skits, but also growing in a relationship with each other and making new friendships throughout the week.”

Holland's Camp Geneva makes $9.25 million expansion

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube