HOLLAND, Mich. — Robert Dykstra, an avid snowmobiler for most of his life, faced a life-changing challenge when a severe snowmobiling accident in 2012 left him with critical injuries. After years of recovery, he is not only riding again but he's winning in the sport.

After winning the 2025 MSADRA Season High-Points Championship in the bracket class this summer, he'll be heading to Montgomery, Alabama for the World Drag Racing Alliance Summit World Championship in October.

Growing up in Dorr, Dykstra spent his time riding trails either on his dirtbike or snowmobile.

Holland snowmobiler overcomes life-altering accident to compete at world championship

"Dad had two rules with with everything, always wear a helmet. And then with the snowmobiles, keep up or stay home," joked Dykstra.

It was in 2012 when he was involved in a life-changing snowmobiling accident that resulted in several serious injuries.

"I broke all my ribs, I collapsed both lungs, I ripped my heart, and then I had burst fractures of T8 and T12 that shredded my spinal cord," he recalled.

His recovery at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids was long and difficult.

"I was pretty depressed because I, in high school, played football, wrestled, ran track after school, you know, was always on softball teams," Dykstra said. "In the mid 90s, I played a year of football for the Grand Rapids Crush, and so I was always athletic, and that kind of got taken away from you."

Despite the grim prognosis from his surgeon, who warned he might not walk again, Dykstra demonstrated resilience.

"We sit down and [he] says, 'Bob, I don't know how you're moving your legs.' He says 'You shouldn't be able to.' So, [it's] because I'm strong," Dykstra joked. "I can walk with my crutches very limited distance. My legs will give out after a while, so I spend probably 90% of my time in a wheelchair. And then, like from from the waist up, I'm fine."

After years of family support and rehabilitation, he decided to return to snowmobiling in 2022.

Dykstra started bracket racing at the Mid Michigan Motorplex in Stanton and the US 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, where he initially struggled.

"When I first started racing, I just wanted to race. The first year wasn't very good," he admitted. "And then about halfway through last season, we made some modifications, and then we started doing better."

Now, three years later, Dykstra's dedication has paid off.

"I won the season points championship by one point. I'll take it," Dykstra explained. "I was sitting waiting for my picture, I had my helmet on, and I don't want people to see [the tears], and then when we come up there, and there's actually other people that you can see have tears in their eyes, and it makes you feel pretty special."

Come October, he'll be driving to the World Drag Racing Alliance Summit World Championship in Montgomery, Alabama.

"We have to take the motor home and the 32 foot trailer down. It's roughly 830 miles one way to the race track. Motor home at best gets six miles to the gallon, and that's not through the mountains, so just gas alone is going to be expensive," Dykstra said.

As he prepares for the journey, Dykstra is seeking support through GoFundMe and PayPal (@RobertDykstra) campaigns.

"I told my brother, if I have to ride my snowmobile to Alabama, I’m going. It makes me feel proud. Like, you know, you have so many bad years, and then something amazing happens," he said. "I couldn't do it without my family or the racing group that we're with. But it makes you feel pretty good."

