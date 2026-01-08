Holland police cruisers getting life-saving AED upgrade

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Public Safety Department is upgrading its fleet with 20 new automated external defibrillators after city council approved the purchase Wednesday night.

The new AED machines will replace aging equipment in police cruisers that Captain Robert Buursma said has reached the end of its useful life.

"We've had AEDs for quite a number of years now. They have seen a lot of use, but it's getting to the point where they're basically end of life and they're needing to be replaced," Buursma said.

The department's officers aren't EMTs or paramedics and don't respond to most medical calls, but they are dispatched to serious emergencies like heart attacks or cardiac arrests, where they may arrive first on scene.

"When they are needed, they're a critical piece of equipment to have there, and it's great to have them in the cruisers as a tool for the officers to use," Buursma said.

The AED machines are designed to be user-friendly, even for those without medical training.

"They're very simple. They tell you exactly what to do. The officers can arrive if they're first on scene, attach the AED, and it walks them through what they need to do," Buursma said.

Holland City Council approved the purchase through its consent agenda. The total cost is $32,497.40, with the department receiving $6,000 in trade-in credit for returning the old units to the manufacturer.

For Buursma, who lives in Holland, the investment is personal.

"As a resident of the city myself and an employee here, I have family that lives here, it's important to me to know that this type of equipment is available when needed in short order," Buursma said.

