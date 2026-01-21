Holland on Ice returns with professional carvers and interactive sculptures

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland's annual ice sculpting event is set to transform downtown into a winter wonderland Feb. 6-7, featuring the country's best professional ice carvers and interactive frozen attractions.

LG Energy Solution's Holland on Ice will showcase professional carvers working live in GDK Park on 8th Street between Central and River avenues. The artists will transform over 10,000 pounds of ice into large-scale works of art during scheduled carving sessions.

Professional carvers will be at work Friday, Feb. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Weather permitting, the installation will be displayed in the park through the weekend.

Throughout downtown Holland, visitors will find large interactive ice sculptures and games made entirely of ice.

Interactive sculptures will be on display beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6 and will remain through Saturday, Feb. 7. Friday's interactive displays run until 10 p.m., while Saturday's extend from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The weekend also features the third annual LG Energy Solution's Holland on Ice Snowmelt 5K fun run and walk on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 8 a.m. The race takes participants through downtown Holland's heated streets.

Each runner receives a finisher medal and Snowmelt 5K merchandise. A Mini Dash for children is also scheduled that morning.

Advance registration for both the Snowmelt 5K and the Kids' Mini Dash is required online at www.hollandrecreation.com.

The event is organized by Downtown Holland and Holland Parks and Recreation.

