Holland nonprofit's upcoming festival promises foster kids day of fun

Nelis’ Dutch Village in Holland will host the 10th annual Family Fun Fest on Saturday, an event organized by the Holland-based nonprofit Grant Me Hope, to provide foster kids with a full day of activities and entertainment.

Grant Me Hope produces biography videos to help foster children get adopted and provides safe, stable housing for those who have aged out of foster care, offering support in one of their three homes.

The Family Fun Fest focuses on foster kids and foster families in the area, but the entire community is invited to attend.

The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to help Grant Me Hope continue its mission.

Festivities include entry to Nelis’ Dutch Village, with access to rides, Dutch games, a petting zoo, and other activities.

Food such as hot dogs, hamburgers, pasta salad, chips, and bottled water will be provided.

Attendees can also view classic vehicles at the Custom Car and Motorcycle Show and check out big rigs at the Semi Truck Show.

