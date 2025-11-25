Holland man charged with fraud, unpaid taxes on marijuana sales

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland man is facing seven felony charges, accused of fraud and failing to pay taxes on more than $1 million in unlicensed marijuana sales, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday.

Shaun Michael Brown, 48, was arraigned Friday in Ottawa County’s 58th District Court on seven felony charges: one count of False Pretenses, which is a 15-year felony, and six counts of Taxes-Failure to File/False Return, each carrying a maximum of five years.

The charges stem from allegations that Brown sold someone a 2021 Corvette for $95,000 but failed to provide a valid title. Prosecutors also allege that Brown did not pay taxes on the car sale or money earned from unlicensed marijuana sales.

The case was referred to the Attorney General’s Office by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Michigan State Police’s Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation Section.

Brown is scheduled to return to court later this month.

