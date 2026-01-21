Holland man among 3 killed in Florida shooting

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland man and two others died in a shooting at a Florida vacation rental over the weekend, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

A joint statement from the men's families identifies the victims as Robert Kraft of Holland, Douglas Kraft of Columbus, Ohio, and James Puchan of Galena, Ohio. It says they had been staying at a rental property to attend a car show in Kissimmee when they were shot and killed Saturday. They had been waiting for help after experiencing rental car trouble.

Ahmad Bojeh, 29, faces three counts of premeditated murder and resisting arrest in connection with the shooting. Bojeh lived in a house next to the rental property where the victims were staying, officials said.

Officials said there were no known interactions between the three men and the suspect before the shooting.

"We lost three people, which is sad because it's three tourists that had come here to visit our area, and it's cold blooded. It was premeditated. There was absolutely no issues. There was no conflict between these people. This is just random," Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon said.

Bojeh is being held without bond.

Read the full joint statement below:

With heavy hearts we confirm the deaths of our beloved husbands, fathers, grandfathers, uncles, brothers, and friends — Douglas Kraft of Columbus, Ohio; Robert Kraft of Holland, Michigan; and James Puchan of Galena, Ohio. They attended the Mecum Car Show in Kissimmee, Florida with brothers and longtime friends and were staying at an Airbnb. While waiting for assistance after rental car trouble and preparing to travel home, they were being observed from a distance by an unknown individual who was well-known to local law enforcement. There were no known interactions between the men and this individual prior to the event; they were then approached and senselessly murdered. This was a random, tragic act.



These three wonderful men did not deserve this. Our families are left with an unexpected, unimaginable loss that cannot be put into words. We ask for privacy, prayers, and respect as we mourn and begin to process this tragedy.



We are grateful for the outpouring of concern and for the quick response efforts of local law enforcement, the detectives, the medical examiners, and the various state agencies who are assisting with this investigation. Further details will be shared by our families or official representatives when appropriate. For now, please respect our need for space and time to grieve.



We have no additional comments from any of the three families at this time. Service information will be shared when it is available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

