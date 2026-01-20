Holland Hospital is taking a proactive approach to the nationwide nursing crisis by hosting its first-ever nursing showcase next month, targeting the next generation of healthcare professionals as the state faces a significant workforce shortage.

The showcase will take place Feb. 5 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Kindel Room in the Goei Center in Grand Rapids, featuring food, prizes and networking opportunities for junior and senior nursing students.

Holland Hospital hosts first nursing showcase to address statewide shortage

"It was a chance for us to connect with this next generation of nurses," said Gina Slager, clinical nurse manager of spine and orthopedics at Holland Hospital. "I think the nurses are really excited to be able to network with the students."

The event comes as Michigan hospitals struggle to fill approximately 5,000 nursing positions this year, representing about 8% of the state's nursing workforce, according to the Michigan Hospital Association.

"Covid really exacerbated the nursing crisis that we have in the U.S., and we're now at a point where supply is significantly less than what the need is," said Melissa Spooner, vice president of nursing operations at Holland Hospital.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Melissa Spooner

"It was hard on all of us. No matter what area of nursing you were in. We all had to pivot. We all had to adjust. And nobody got it out of it unscathed," Slager said.

The shortage is expected to worsen over the next decade. Predictions from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services suggest the shortage could increase to as much as 19% over the next 10 years.

"We're also seeing an aging nursing workforce and more nurses leaving for retirement, along really, at the same time that we're also seeing a growing patient need for more nursing," Spooner said.

Holland Hospital is addressing the crisis through multiple strategies, including partnerships with local nursing schools and a scholarship program with Grand Valley State University.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Gina Slager

The showcase represents an opportunity to connect with prospective nurses while highlighting what the hospital offers, including growth opportunities, mentorship programs and competitive incentives.

"One of our physicians will be available on site, as well as human resources. We'll have our professional development educators there," said Spooner.

The hospital offers a nurse mentor program that pairs newer nurses with experienced professionals to guide them through their first year.

Some roles also include a $5,000 retention bonus paid out in the first paycheck with just a one-year commitment.

For Slager, who has worked at Holland Hospital since 2007, the workplace culture has been a key factor in her longevity.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

"I found my passion here. I found my home," Slager said. "You're known to your managers, you're known to your directors, you're known to each other. You're not just this number in the system. You are a person who matters."

Spooner echoes that sentiment.

"The culture is what's kept me here for 29 years, and it's really about how we treat the people who work here, and how we treat the people around us here at Holland Hospital. It starts with meeting folks where they're at, creating work environments that are good for people," Spooner said.

Registration is required for the nursing showcase.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube