HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Farmers Market is expanding its indoor winter season starting January 3rd, creating more opportunities for local vendors like Big Bear Honey to connect with customers.

The market will be open nearly every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until April, with the exception of Saturday, February 28 and Saturday, March 14. The expanded hours are welcome news for vendors who rely on the market's strong community support.

Holland Farmers Market expands winter schedule, boosting local honey business

"I think that every year it's growing in popularity. So, I think having it every single weekend is going to be great," said Kelly Bonnema, co-owner of Big Bear Honey. "There's so many people that come to Holland to the farmers market that maybe are from out of town, because they want to see what the local community has to offer."

Kelly and Jacob Bonnema founded Big Bear Honey in Zeeland in 2025, but have been in the honey business for the past nine years. Jacob also serves as an Ottawa County Commissioner.

"[Big Bear Honey] exists to support the local beekeepers in the area ... A lot of it comes from blueberry farms. All local, you know, very, very local," Jacob said. "What you taste literally comes from right here. And so, that's a responsibility we take very seriously."

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Kelly and Jacob Bonnema

The company partners with about 3,500 hives in and around Ottawa County to produce their honey in-house. They specialize in creative honey varieties that go beyond traditional offerings.

"Everybody's used to seeing honey, but what about creamed honey or cinnamon honey? So, we do a lot of infusions," Jacob said. "We're taking raw unfiltered, natural honey, and then putting a little twist of tangerine or lemon creamed or, you know, we have ginger honey."

Beyond honey, Big Bear also creates beeswax products that Kelly says offer multiple benefits.

"The beeswax is so good for our skin. So, we make products for dry hands, we make products for all different things. And then it's lip balms. And then we also take that beeswax and make candles," Kelly Bonnema said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

Big Bear Honey doesn't sell in typical retail stores, instead focusing on farmers markets where they can build direct relationships with customers. The Holland Farmers Market holds special significance for the business.

"We're in multiple farmers markets, and I got to say that the community here in the Holland area support the Holland Farmers Market in a very unique way," Jacob said.

The expanded market schedule gives small businesses like Big Bear Honey more opportunities to grow their customer base. The company has already expanded beyond farmers markets to include placement at Harvest Health Foods and has caught the attention of major retailers.

"You get your peak customers. And next thing you know, Meijer shops the farmers markets, they've invited us to sit down. Spartan Nash have invited us to sit down. So, it's because of these farmers markets putting out a really good product that little companies like ours get found, and then we get the opportunity to go the next level," Jacob Bonnema said.

You can also find Big Bear Honey products by visiting their online store.

2026 Indoor Farmers Market Participating Vendors:

Big Bear Honey

Cakes by the Jar

Chicken Scratch Farm & Bakery

Crane Dance Farm

Dutch Market Farms

Eighth Day Farm

Flagel’s Sugar House

Greek to Go

Haochi US

Jozzalynn’s Microgreens

Knot Spot Pretzels

Lemonjello's

Linkland Snack Foods

Marzec Chocolates

MI Great Lakes Fish

Michigander Microgreens

Mud Lake Farm

Mycophile's Garden

Pups Barkery

Reid’s Gourmet

Shady Side Farm

Skinner Homestead Acres

Smoke 'N Butts BBQ

Soulshine Juice Company

Southwest Michigan Spice & Tea Merchants

The Beard & The Gal

The Cheese People of Grand Rapids

The Great Bread Company

Twin Flame Lavender Farm

Visser Farms (Outdoors)

Wild Dough

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube