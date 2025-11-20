HOLLAND, Mich. — People in Holland will soon be able to drink alcoholic beverages in the city's new Ice Park after City Council voted Wednesday night to expand the social district boundaries.

In an 8-1 vote, Holland City Council approved expanding the social district's northern boundaries into part of "The Window on the Waterfront," where the Ice Park is located.

The expansion includes only the ice park's plaza area, not the ice itself. The change allows visitors to bring alcoholic beverages purchased from participating downtown businesses into the designated area.

Holland City Council approves alcohol consumption in Ice Park, expands social district

Additionally, City Council also approved the consumption of alcohol within the Ice Park. The changes will take effect in 21 days from Wednesday's vote.

"The allowing alcohol in that particular park is an ordinance change which requires the 21 days. The expansion of the Social District is a resolution which can go into effect immediately. But, because you can't have alcohol in the park for 21 days, you can't have the expansion of the social district for 21 days, either," said Mayor Nathan Bocks.

However, some neighbors expressed concerns about the decision during the meeting.

"I hope you will preserve this facility as a family centered venue without alcohol, and please consider the safety of all patrons using this wonderful addition to the city of Holland," one neighbor said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

Another resident raised safety concerns about mixing alcohol and ice activities.

"Ice plus alcohol equals increased risk of injury and harm for our kids. So, my recommendation is it's not good for our kids," another neighbor said.

Currently, 19 downtown businesses are licensed to sell alcohol in specifically marked to-go cups, which customers can enjoy while walking through the social district.

"We're not going to be selling alcohol in the park, but you may bring a beverage from one of the participating social district vendors that exist throughout the downtown area," Bocks said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube