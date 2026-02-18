HOLLAND, Mich. — Cat enthusiasts have three unique opportunities to spend quality time with felines at the Holland Cat Cove this week, combining relaxation, creativity and fun with furry friends.

Holland Cat Cove offers purrfect activities for cat lovers this week

Restorative yoga with cats

On Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m., the Holland Cat Cove will host a restorative yoga class surrounded by friendly cats for $15. The gentle 60-minute practice is suitable for all levels, whether participants are seasoned yogis or new to the mat.

Katie Denslow, a cat lover and 200-level instructor with Trio Wellspace, will teach the class. Participants must bring their own yoga mat.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

Cats and Colors painting class

Friday brings a creative opportunity with the Cats and Color painting class from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for $25. Participants can follow along with an instructor while painting, petting and spending time with the cats.

Artist and Harbor Humane volunteer Deanna Vandiver will teach the all-level canvas painting class. The cost includes all materials needed for the Friday night activity that combines easy-to-follow painting instructions with socializing and cat companionship.

Tabbies and Trivia night

Sunday features Tabbies and Trivia, a 90-minute event beginning at 3 p.m. with chances to win a prize. The cost is $20.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube