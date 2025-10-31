Holland area food trucks to offer hundreds of free meals as SNAP pause looms

HOLLAND, Mich. — In response to the anticipated November pause of SNAP benefits, local food vendors, businesses, and churches are joining forces to provide free meals for anyone in need.

A free meal event happening Nov. 8 in the parking lot of Ridge Point Community Church will support SNAP recipients, families facing hunger, and anyone who simply wants a hot meal. The church is located in Holland at 340 104th Ave.

Jay Zomberg of ZOMBurgers initiated the event after seeing news of the SNAP benefit freeze.

“We have this mentality within our own home that if you have more than you need, you build a bigger table, not a taller fence,” said Zomberg.

He announced plans on social media to give away 50 free meals, but his idea quickly grew as others stepped up.

Kurt Haskin, owner of Hawk’s Nest Restaurant in Hamilton and IDK Kitchen food truck, saw the post and joined the effort.

“We love to help people through the restaurant. We do donations every week. ... And I saw his post and wanted to jump in on it,” said Haskin, who described the collaboration as turning into a “mini food truck festival.”

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ridge Point Community Church, will see vendors like Big Boy BBQ providing 100 meals of barbecue and pulled pork, Slinging Weenies serving hot dogs, and additional contributions from local businesses.

Steve’s Twisted Balloons will entertain children with balloon animals, and Mitch Wabeke with Wabeke’s Woodcraft Creations will send guests home with wooden Christmas ornaments. Urban Air is also providing free trampoline park time slots for kids.

Zomberg estimates that between 600 and 700 meals could be provided during the event. Thanks to financial contributions from the community, meals will also be given to neighbors at the Gateway Mission Women and Children’s Shelter.

“All the meals are going to be free. Just show up. We’re not going to ask questions whether or not you need the SNAP benefits or anything. If you just need a hot meal, just come. We’ll take care of you,” said Zomberg.

Pastor Josh Zoerhof of Fearless Family of Churches reflected on the community’s response: “There’s a lot of concern about what’s going on with SNAP benefits and what might happen. One of the natural impulses is to try to do something to help.”

He added, “I really hope that the people that come… get to know that they're loved and they're seen and cared for, and that they matter, that their stories matter, and that there are people who actually want to help.”

Haskin agreed that the event is about dignity as much as need: “I don't ever want it to feel like a handout. I want it to be something where people are just coming out and taking the family out to enjoy a meal.”

Organizers invite anyone in need, or simply seeking community, to attend.

Zomberg encourages others: “If there’s something that you can do later on in November... make sure that the food kitchens within their community are stocked and have everything they need. That would go a really long way.”

