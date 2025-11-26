Gateway Mission’s Great Thanksgiving Banquet happening in Holland Wednesday

Gateway Mission, a nonprofit serving Ottawa and Allegan counties, will host its annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet on Wednesday evening, aiming to provide more than 1,200 free holiday meals to neighbors in need.

The banquet, a decades-old tradition, will be held at 6 p.m. in Hope College’s DeVos Fieldhouse. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the event is free and open to anyone.

“This is really just a way for our community to wrap their arms around people who are struggling,” said Gateway Mission Executive Director Jay Riemersma. “We want to show them the love of Christ, give them hope, and allow them to experience a warm Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings.”

Organizers expect to serve more than 1,800 pounds of turkey, 25 gallons of gravy, and hundreds of pies. The effort is powered by over 400 volunteers who have donated food and prepared meals. Volunteers will also help distribute 500 care packages containing hygiene items and home supplies for guests to take home.

Gateway Mission operates both a Men’s Shelter and a Women and Children’s Center, providing emergency shelter and long-term recovery programs. Riemersma said the holidays can be especially difficult for people experiencing homelessness or trauma, and the banquet helps create a welcoming, family-like environment.

“Recovery happens one meal at a time,” he said. “This is about more than food, it’s about building connection, relationship, and community.”

Holland resident and volunteer Case Vanderleest said serving at Gateway Mission is “the best job in the world.” He noted that local athletes from Hope College often join the Great Thanksgiving Banquet effort, underscoring the community-wide commitment to helping those in need.

In past years, the banquet has served up to 1,500 meals, including takeaway boxes for those unable to attend in person. Riemersma said no one will be turned away.

