HOLLAND, Mich. — Families can enjoy free ice fishing at Holland State Park this Valentine's Day weekend as Michigan waives all fishing license fees.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will waive fishing license fees on February 14 and 15, allowing residents and out-of-state visitors to fish for free on both inland and Great Lakes waters. A recreation passport will not be required for entry to state parks and boating access sites during the Free Fishing Weekend.

The free fishing opportunity applies to all species of fish, making it an ideal time for families to try ice fishing on Lake Michigan at Holland State Park or explore other fishing locations throughout the state.

Free ice fishing weekend at Holland State Park this Valentine's Day

Michigan offers two free fishing weekends each year. The summer free fishing weekend is scheduled for June 13 and 14.

While license fees are waived, all fishing regulations remain in effect during free fishing weekends.

The free fishing weekend provides an opportunity for newcomers to try the sport without the initial investment of purchasing a license, while experienced anglers can introduce friends and family to fishing at no cost.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube