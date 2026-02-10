Fellinlove Farm hosts Valentine gala fundraiser at Felt Mansion this Friday

Fellinlove Farm in Holland helps neighbors heal through hands-on animal interactions, and this Friday they're hosting their Valentine Gala fundraiser at the Felt Mansion.

The nonprofit's goal is to improve the quality of life for its guests through animal interactions, socialization and educational opportunities, and outdoor discoveries of nature in a serene setting.

This Friday, February 13, from 5 to 8 p.m., the nonprofit will host its second annual Fellinlove at the Felt Mansion Fundraiser to support its overall operations and four different programs: Adaptive Field Trips, Senior Assisted Living Tours, Inclusive Young FellinLove Farmers, and Individualized Volunteer Experiences.

Fellinlove Farm hosts over 15,000 neighbors a year through these programs as well as private visits, gatherings and events.

At the fundraiser, guests can expect live music, dancing, small bites such as appetizers and desserts, drinks, a mirror photo booth, raffles and a silent auction. Ticket admission also includes a tour of the historic Felt Mansion.

Tickets can be purchased here.

