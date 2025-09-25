'Farm-tastic day of fun': Critter Barn hosts Family Round-Up event Saturday in Zeeland

Critter Barn will host its annual Fall Round-Up this Saturday, offering families a day of activities and animal encounters at its farm located at 2950 80th Ave.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and features carnival games, face painting, balloon animals, bouncy inflatables, and up-close experiences with farm animals including goats, pot belly pigs, donkeys, and much more.

Children will also have the opportunity for hands-on learning with farm equipment displays.

Food trucks and fair concessions will be available. Admission is $10, with no charge for children ages 2 and under.

According to Critter Barn, it costs about $3,000 a day to operate the farm, covering animal care, barn maintenance, and staffing.

Proceeds from the Fall Round-Up support these operations and help expand educational programs, allowing the farm to remain open to families throughout the year.

