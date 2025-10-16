Fall family fun returns with “Treats & Trails” at Outdoor Discovery Center Saturday

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Outdoor Discovery Center will host its annual “Treats & Trails” event on Saturday, inviting families to enjoy an afternoon of games, s’mores, and wildlife encounters along 1.2 miles of accessible trails.

The event runs from 2 to 7 p.m., with no new admission after 6 p.m. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and can participate in a variety of activities, including marshmallow roasting and games.

Live birds of prey will be available for viewing throughout the event. The De Witt Birds of Prey Center, the Spoelhof Family Visitor Center, and the Eldean Family Nature Play Park will be open to attendees.

Admission is $20 per family, regardless of family size. Tickets may be purchased online in advance or at the event via cash or card. For the first time, participants can pre-register and present their ticket upon arrival.

All trails are accessible for wheelchairs, strollers, and wagons. Dogs are not permitted at the event due to live wildlife on site.

The Outdoor Discovery Center is also seeking volunteers for "Treats & Trails." Interested individuals can find more information here.

