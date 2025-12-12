Downtown Holland's Poquito will transform into a family-style eatery to meet customers' needs

HOLLAND, Mich. — A downtown Holland restaurant will soon undergo a major transformation as its owner responds to customers' changing financial needs and dining preferences.

Lucas Grill, proprietor of 1983 Restaurants, announced that Poquito will close on New Year's Eve and reopen in late January as Lovejoy, a family-style restaurant inspired by his childhood memories.

"We don't have freezers. Everything's homemade. We don't cut corners. You know, the quality of the food we put on the plate is of the utmost importance," Grill said.

Grill operates four restaurants, including Public Restaurant in Zeeland, which he opened in 2012, and three Holland establishments on 8th Street: Seventy-Six, Poquito and Obstacle No. 1.

He opened Poquito in 2019 with a Spanish and Latin American concept.

"I wanted to open a restaurant that really kind of encapsulated paella and patatas bravas and sangria, but also margaritas and ceviche and empanadas and all of this at the same time," Grill said.

After six years of success, Grill decided to make the change due to economic pressures facing his customers.

"People are struggling to pay for groceries and mortgage payments and car payments and everything else. And it's getting so expensive," Grill said. "I want this to be a place where people can come and do life together, and I want people to break bread, to celebrate memories, to punctuate life's moments in a way that they can just make this their place to come on a Tuesday or a Saturday."

The transformation aims to meet customers where they are financially.

"What I'm hearing from my customers and my guests is, we love your food, but we want something that's more accessible every single day. Just more accessible for our whole family," Grill said.

The new concept returns to his roots, drawing inspiration from his own family gatherings.

"Where's the best social atmosphere and the best food? It's grandma's house, and that warm hug you almost get when you feel that feeling in your soul, that soulfulness," Grill added. "That feeling you get when you're in your family's house, that's what I wanted to kind of replicate."

Lovejoy takes its name from the road where Grill grew up on a farm in Fowlerville, near Lansing.

"No one in my family was ever in the restaurant business or worked in restaurants, but I was always kind of in the kitchen. Both of my grandmothers were amazing chefs and cooks. My mom as well," Grill explained.

The menu will feature comfort food classics including roast chicken, pierogies, ricotta gnocchi, homemade bread and butter, mac and cheese, meatloaf, half-pound burgers and crispy perch, meals Grill had when he was growing up.

The restaurant pays homage to his grandparents, especially his grandmother Mildred, who inspired his approach to hospitality.

"She always had a beaming smile. And, I mean, she was the kindest, sweetest person you'd ever meet, very soft spoken, you know, just soft and quiet, but just [a] big smile and beaming and empathetic. And her food always showed all of her love," Grill said.

Some familiar favorites from Poquito will remain on the menu with modifications, including the garlic shrimp dish and baked goat cheese.

"I just want to say thank you to all of our guests, all of our staff, former and past, that made Poquito what it is, right? I'm so thankful to all of them for trusting in me, having so many meals, sharing life's memories here," Grill said.

